Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 1,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

