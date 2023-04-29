Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 1,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.93.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.