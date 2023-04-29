Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after acquiring an additional 461,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.