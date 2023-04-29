AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.21-$10.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.41. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.54-$2.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AVB opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

