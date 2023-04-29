Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 581,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,038. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

