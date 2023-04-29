Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 751 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 132,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $73.55 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

