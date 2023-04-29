Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

