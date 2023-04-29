Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 693,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

