Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

