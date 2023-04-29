Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,157 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260,857 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,296,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,749,000 after purchasing an additional 174,667 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

