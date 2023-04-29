Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $708,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,146 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

