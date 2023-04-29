Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in April

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.74) to GBX 520 ($6.49) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.99) to GBX 545 ($6.81) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.68) to GBX 545 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.74) to GBX 546 ($6.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Price Performance

AVVIY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 195,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

Aviva Increases Dividend

About Aviva

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4737 dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

