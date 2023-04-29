Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.63 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.96 or 0.00027315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $924.50 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,157.89 or 1.00052101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.0047807 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $31,276,324.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.