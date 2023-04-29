Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $8.00 or 0.00027402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $929.15 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,207.50 or 1.00038871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.0047807 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $31,276,324.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

