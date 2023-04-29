Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 3.2 %

AYRWF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 115,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $7.83.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ayr Wellness

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.