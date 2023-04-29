B. Riley Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $31.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

