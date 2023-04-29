Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $298.19

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.19 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 322.40 ($4.03). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 317.20 ($3.96), with a volume of 757,174 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAB. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.77) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.75 ($5.02).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

