BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.58

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.58 and traded as high as $51.69. BAE Systems shares last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 102,550 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAESY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.11) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.67.

BAE Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in BAE Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in BAE Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

