Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Balchem had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Balchem by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 32.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.