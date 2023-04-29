Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Balchem had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.
Balchem Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem
Analyst Ratings Changes
BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balchem (BCPC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.