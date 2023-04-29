Barclays Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $29.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

