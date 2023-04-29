Barclays Trims AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price to $10.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $337,766. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

