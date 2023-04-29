Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.
Barnes Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of B opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes Group (B)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.