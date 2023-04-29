Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of B opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.