Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Barnes Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 248,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 256.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.