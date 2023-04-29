Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPF remained flat at $5.55 during trading hours on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

