Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 192,910 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

