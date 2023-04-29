Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $47.68 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

