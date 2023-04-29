Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BAX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,987,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,091. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.