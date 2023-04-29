BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

BayFirst Financial stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.25. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.

