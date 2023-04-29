BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
BayFirst Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
BayFirst Financial stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.25. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.
