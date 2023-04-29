BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 10,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 14,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on BBTV from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

BBTV Company Profile

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.