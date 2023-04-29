Berylson Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. ODP accounts for 0.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ODP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,269,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,903,000 after acquiring an additional 123,704 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ODP by 4.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,987,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after acquiring an additional 87,713 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ODP by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 898,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ODP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 790,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 217,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.78.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

