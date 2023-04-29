BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,127 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BILL were worth $92,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BILL by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BILL by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BILL by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Down 2.0 %

BILL stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.15.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

