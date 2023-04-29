Binance USD Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and $1.76 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,197,080,489 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

