BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.
BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
