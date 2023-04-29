Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lessened by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Biogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.81.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $10.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.74. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

