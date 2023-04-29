Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $304.23 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.