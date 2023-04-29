Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMEA has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BMEA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 513,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -1.01. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

In other news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.