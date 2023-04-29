Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMEA has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BMEA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 513,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -1.01. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.