Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in April

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BIRDF stock remained flat at $6.56 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.