BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 723,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 66.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at $941,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $2.73 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BIT Mining will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.

