BitTorrent-New Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $600.20 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004329 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000064 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $12,327,378.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

