Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

Black Spade Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Friday. 149,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,795. Black Spade Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $216.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAQ. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,253,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 753,775 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 872,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 2,772.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 64,510 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

