Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 2,677,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

