BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.20 and last traded at C$18.18. Approximately 96,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 209,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.95.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.66.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

