BNB (BNB) Price Tops $323.00 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.34 billion and approximately $706.42 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $323.00 or 0.01100898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,980 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

