BNB (BNB) Price Tops $323.00 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.34 billion and approximately $706.42 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $323.00 or 0.01100898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,980 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,863,026.91088447. The last known price of BNB is 324.08222365 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1302 active market(s) with $1,005,594,675.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
