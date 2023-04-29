BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.