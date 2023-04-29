Bondly (BONDLY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $320,008.55

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $320,008.55 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

