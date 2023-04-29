Bone ShibaSwap Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $236.82 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $236.82 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,445.59824273 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.03693662 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,165,639.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

