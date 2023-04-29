Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Beer also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4 %

SAM stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $317.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.11. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.58.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

