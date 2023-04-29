Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Bread Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:BFH opened at $27.60 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
