Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $27.60 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.