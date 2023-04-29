Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €72.64 ($80.71) and last traded at €73.08 ($81.20). 502,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €74.74 ($83.04).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($92.22) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($103.33) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($95.56) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($84.44) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.01.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.