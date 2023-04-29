Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Trading Down 2.2%

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €72.64 ($80.71) and last traded at €73.08 ($81.20). 502,637 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €74.74 ($83.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($95.56) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($86.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($90.00) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($110.00) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($93.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €70.17 and a 200 day moving average of €66.01.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.