BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at $17,511,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,747 shares of company stock worth $7,502,170. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.71.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
